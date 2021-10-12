It Feels Like The 2000s Again Because YA Horror Adaptations Are Thriving

One of the most beautiful things about the horror genre is its ability to amass fans from all different walks of life. From kid-friendly fare like "Paranorman" all the way to New French Extremity gore like "Martyrs," horror is the one genre that can meet anyone and everyone at their level.

The coveted target audience for horror are those between the ages of 15-25. A study by Movio (via No Film School) found that audiences under the age of 25 are twice as likely to see a horror movie as those over the age of 30. Teenagers and young adults tend to be the ones willing to bust out the pocket change for an evening of thrills, but despite teenagers being the target demographic for horror's continued success, the last few years haven't really given back to the teen community.

Actual teenager Cory McCullough wrote a piece for Shudder back in 2020 about how today's audiences weren't connecting as much with horror because teens "aren't seeing ourselves represented in modern horror films, and watching reboots of '80s movies doesn't give us the same sense of nostalgia that appeals to Millennials and Gen-Xers."

Well, it sounds like Hollywood is listening to this criticism because the spooky season of 2021 is chock full of horror for teenagers. Netflix kicked things off with the "Fear Street" trilogy, and more recently with the film "There's Someone Inside Your House" that has remained one of the streaming service's most-watched films since its release. Peacock recently debuted the murder-mystery thriller "One of Us is Lying," and Amazon is soon releasing a TV adaptation of "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

Halloween 2021 is the season of teen horror, witches.