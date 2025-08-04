Sharon Stone Headlined An Awful Remake Of A Beloved '80s Crime Thriller

During the back half of the 1980s, there was this glamorous, extravagantly talented actor who kept turning up in exploitation movies and pumping them full of an erotic verve they generally didn't deserve. There were any number of beautiful, desirable ladies who could provide the va-va-voom films like "King Solomon's Mines," "Above the Law," and "Action Jackson" required, but the path to stardom has always been different for women, so here was Sharon Stone blowing everyone else who shared a frame with her straight off the screen.

It took no less a cinematic genius than Paul Verhoeven to realize that Stone had supernova star power. After a test run in "Total Recall," he unleashed her on filmgoers the world over with the most stylishly sleazy studio movie ever made in "Basic Instinct." Stone's portrayal of Catherine Tramell is a femme fatale dynamo who belongs in the pantheon alongside Barbara Stanwyck's Phyllis Dietrichson, Lana Turner's Cora Smith, and Kathleen Turner's Matty Walker. She's lethal to your health, but there are worse ways to go than getting ice-picked to death in the throes of ecstasy by an uber-glamorous crime novelist.

In the early 1990s, Stone and Julia Roberts were the two biggest female movie stars in Hollywood, which worked out well for both because they were viewed as completely different types. (I'd argue they were versatile enough talents to take on any kind of role, provided the material was up to snuff, but women didn't have the leeway for failure that men did at the time — or now, really.) Stone initially capitalized on her nuclear sex appeal, but films like "Sliver" and "The Specialist" fell far short of her Verhoeven collaborations. Fearful of diminishing returns, Stone stretched. In 1995, she played a deadly gunwoman in Sam Raimi's Western romp "The Quick and the Dead" and earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her powerhouse portrayal of Ginger McKenna in Martin Scorsese's "Casino." Though the former was a box office bomb, Stone had shed her sexbomb persona. The best, it seemed, was yet to come.

Except, it wasn't.