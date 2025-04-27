The 2005 Deadpan Comedy Movie Bill Murray Called 'Perfect'

It's well known throughout Hollywood that Bill Murray doesn't have an agent. Back in 2019, Murray spoke with IndieWire about how his home phone used to ring and ring, pestering him with job offers and potential movie roles. He hated hearing from his agent, preferring to answer the phone if it was a friend just calling to chat. He preferred his privacy. Murray was in-demand enough that he could afford to set up a 1-800 number that he would only distribute to a few key filmmakers or casting directors. He understood that there were various studios around Hollywood where some beleaguered interns were commanded to "Get Bill Murray on the phone!" Luckily, those interns had his 1-800 number, which would direct callers to a computerized voice message system. Murray could then check the machine whenever he wanted, picking through demands at random.

This may be why Murray tends to work with the same directors repeatedly. Wes Anderson, for instance, likely leaves messages all the time, and Murray is happy to re-team with the filmmaker for yet another project. (Anderson and Murray have made nine movies together.)

It also seems really easy for Jim Jarmusch to get ahold of Murray. Jarmusch, the famously laconic filmmaker, first collaborated with Murray on the anthology conversation film "Coffee and Cigarettes" in 2003 (not to be confused with P.T. Anderson's "Cigarettes & Coffee"). In that film, Murray played a fry cook version of himself and got to have a coffee klatch with the RZA and the GZA.

Jarmusch and Murray then re-teamed in 2005 to make "Broken Flowers," a mood piece about a middle-aged man looking for an adult son he's never met. On an episode of "Hot Ones," Murray expressed his thought that "Broken Flowers" is perfect, and he hasn't made a comedy as perfect as that. This is a bold assertion, given the volume of amazing comedies he has made in his career.

