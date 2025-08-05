Superman Director James Gunn Once Starred In A Gonzo Mockumentary Currently On Prime Video

These days, multi-hyphenate writer/director/executive producer/co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn is a pretty massive mover and shaker in the entertainment world, but in 2004, he was still just getting his career off the ground. Sure, he had been working with Lloyd Kaufman and Troma Studios for years at that point, having written "Tromeo and Juliet" in 1996 for his very first official gig, and he had written a successful screenplay for "Scooby-Doo" in 2002, but he was far from the professional and pop culture titan he is today. In true Troma spirit, however, Gunn was still hard at work on low-budget projects, and he starred as a version of himself alongside his then-wife Jenna Fischer in her directorial debut, a mockumentary called "LolliLove."

"LolliLove" is as indie as it gets, filmed for about $1,500 and shot in and around Gunn and Fischer's home, with actual footage from their wedding used as B-roll. The mockumentary features Gunn and Fischer as fictionalized versions of themselves who are self-obsessed but want to appear to do good deeds, and the fictional Jenna decides to start a charity where she gives lollipops with helpful messages to unhoused people. Troma eventually ended up distributing the film, and like most Troma movies, "LolliLove" has some jokes that are way beyond the bounds of good taste, but there are still some things to appreciate in this odd footnote in Gunn's career.