How Eyes Of Wakanda Delivers One Of Marvel's Most Violent MCU Stories Yet

The last couple of years have seen Marvel Studios embracing more and more "mature" content. The return of players from the Netflix Marvel shows like Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) has necessitated new spaces for those characters to fully stretch. That has, in turn, given rise to more Disney+ shows under the "Marvel Spotlight" banner carrying TV-MA ratings, allowing for a higher dose of violence and other "adult" material.

Still, that's far from the MCU norm, which is why I was a bit surprised to tune into the latest series from Marvel Animation, "Eyes of Wakanda," and find it as bloody and violent as it is. To be clear, this is still well below the line of something like "Daredevil: Born Again." The animated series isn't on the level with "Castlevania" or "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" either, at least when it comes to taking advantage of the format to include gratuitous gore. But while it might be totally reasonable as a more broad-audience show, the first two episodes, in particular, still feature more explicit violence than I've come to expect from similar MCU projects.

Part of that may have to do with when these stories take place. Being an anthology series, "Eyes of Wakanda" jumps around in the timeline with each episode, and the initial two both take place more than 3,000 years in the past — with the first focusing on a renegade Wakandan ransacking cities in the Mediterranean, while the second focuses on a version of the Trojan War. These settings also lend themselves to more visceral combat than we typically get in the present-day based MCU stories, and the show handles it well.