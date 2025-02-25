Marvel Has Cancelled One Of Its Black Panther Spin-Off Series For Disney Plus
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a major period of contraction. While the MCU was bulletproof at one point, with audiences seemingly eager to consume anything and everything Marvel touched, that's no longer the case. Disney knows this and Marvel Studios knows this. As a result, some previously reported projects are falling by the wayside, with a "Black Panther" spin-off series centered on Danai Gurira's Okoye being the latest to get the ax.
It was first reported back in 2021 that Okoye would get a spin-off on Disney+. While we haven't heard much about it in the years since, we did get an update from Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation while he was being interviewed by "Pay or Wait" to promote "Daredevil: Born Again." Unfortunately, this isn't a positive update for those who were hoping to see the show. Here's what Winderbaum had to say about it:
"I think fans of Okoye are going to be excited to see her come back, but I don't think it's going to be in a television show. I can't say where and when, but I think there's a lot to look forward to."
So, there we have it. This news comes on the heels of a report that revealed Marvel Studios has also hit the pause button on shows like "Nova," "Strange Academy," and "Terror, Inc." The studio, in general, will be taking a "less is more" approach going forward, which might be for the best. Even so, that means some projects that once made sense have now either been shifted to the back-burner or scrapped entirely.
Notably, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" did some work to help set up the Okoye spin-off, giving her the so-called Midnight Angel suit, which essentially helped turn her into a Wakandan superhero. "[The suit] is a very different experience altogether, but it also represents a shift for her that, whether or not she wanted it, that's who she is now," as Gurira told /Film regarding Okoye's Midnight Angel suit after "Wakanda Forever" hit theaters.
Marvel Studios is revamping how it handles TV
When the MCU first made the jump to live-action TV with shows like "WandaVision" and "Loki," the development process was identical to the one used for the MCU's movies. Unfortunately, over time, Marvel's television production pipeline proved to be disastrous. "Daredevil: Born Again" had to be overhauled, the shows were remarkably expensive, and numerous creatives were replaced. It just wasn't working. In the wake of recent films like "The Marvels" and "Eternals" struggling at the box office, Marvel Studios has truly had to rethink things on a larger, fundamental level.
As for when we might see Okoye again? Later this year, the animated series "Eyes of Wakanda" will arrive on Disney+, so that seems like a lock. In terms of live-action projects, Denzel Washington spilled the beans on "Black Panther 3" already, even if Marvel has yet to formally announce it. Again, that's another no-brainer. A cameo in the upcoming "Ironheart" show might not be totally out of order either, but that's more speculative than anything else.
Beyond that, is it possible Okoye will factor into "Avengers: Doomsday" and/or "Avengers: Secret Wars" to help send off the Multiverse Saga with a bang? Perhaps. Then we get to the question of how long Gurira wants to continue to be a part of the MCU as a supporting player. Scrapping a show might not sit well with an actor, but again, that's more speculation than anything else. The big thing here is that Marvel is going to be far more picky about what warrants a TV series in the future. That is crystal clear now.
"Daredevil: Born Again" begins streaming on Disney+ March 4, 2025.