There's One Big Lesson Marvel Can Learn From Star Wars – And It May Have Already

The Marvel Cinematic Universe promised to be something audiences had never seen before. It was a franchise where the films would be far more interconnected than those in any other property before, recreating the experience of being able to read a comic book and see a character pop up for an issue before they head off on an adventure of their own. This unique quality made the MCU a pop culture juggernaut for over a decade after its launch in 2008. But that was then; now, what was once the MCU's biggest feature has become its worst bug.

Indeed, since 2019, it's become more refreshing for MCU movies or shows to be as disconnected from the rest of the franchise as possible (as was the case with "Moon Knight"), lest audiences find themselves having to do endless amounts of homework just to understand the plot. It also doesn't help that the MCU has left several loose ends dangling for years, only to eventually tie them off in an underwhelming fashion (like what happened in "Captain America: Brave New World").

But a franchise that requires viewers to watch dozens of movies just to understand a new one is not the same as a successful expanded universe. There are better ways to do interconnectivity. Take "Thunderbolts,*" a film that acts as the MCU's answer to "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" in that they both focus on superhero teams composed of characters who were introduced in other projects. As with that Arrowverse show, it's useful but not wholly necessary to understand where the heroes in "Thunderbolts*" are coming from — because it's not really their past that matters in the story at hand so much as who they are when they're together.

Now, it appears Marvel has another ace up its sleeve (one that shows a better path to achieving interconnectivity) in the form of "Eyes of Wakanda," an animated TV show that offers phenomenal world-building without requiring lots of homework. Those attending the Annecy International Animation Film Festival got a chance to watch the very first episode of the series, and it's shaping up to be something pretty special ... as well as, hopefully, a sign of things to come for the MCU.