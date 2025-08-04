Reacher's Alan Ritchson Regrets Not Keeping A Prop From One Of His Movies
Before he became renowned for crushing bad guys' vocal chords with a single squeeze, "Reacher" star and Batman fan-cast favorite, Alan Ritchson, directed and starred in his own off-the-wall action thriller, "Dark Web: Cicada 3301." The film followed a hacker (Jack Kesy) who discovers a society of online codebreakers and gets tasked with exposing them. Ritchson appeared in a supporting role as a government agent who finds himself at odds with our hero and, somehow, ends up in a forest in a diaper and wearing an enormous papier-mâché baby head (as you do). Much like his beloved stint in "Blue Mountain State" (which housed one of his best non-Reacher roles), the movie was proof that Ritchson wasn't afraid to make a fool of himself. He had one of his collaborators on the project to thank for helping him achieve some more laughs.
"Joshua Montcalm, who I wrote this with, took it from a fun, heady thriller and he added a level of the bizarre," Ritchson told Collider. "I think the baby heads in the woods were his idea, and we just kept expanding on that idea. He really added a lot of the fun in the film." For such a special occasion, you'd think the guy calling the shots would have taken the head home as a memento, but it unfortunately ended up in someone else's hands. Understandable, really. After all, a large baby head is hardly something to put on your mantelpiece.
Border control might've stopped Alan Ritchson from transporting his giant baby head
When asked about the whereabouts of the film's most noticeable prop, Ritchson had some regret about not taking the baby head home. But getting it back would've perhaps been a challenge: "I should have taken one. We shot in Toronto and I live in Florida, and to get that stuff across the border is just not that easy," he explained. There's also the matter of having a massive baby head that would certainly raise some eyebrows, and probably wouldn't have fit in overhead storage or the trunk for a drive home. "I think there would be a lot of questions, if I showed up for a four-foot baby head. I don't know where it ended up. I think one of my producing partners has a head somewhere. I don't know. I didn't keep anything from the film, sadly."
Ritchson might have some mementos to keep hold of for his next project that he's handling himself, "Bad Seeds of Loving Spring," which is on his to-do list besides "Reacher" season 4. Once again, Ritchson reunites with screenwriter Montcalm in a story that follows a cursed gunman and a sheriff who seek the help of a bounty hunter to take down a serial killer bred from the sins of their childhood. With a story like that, we think it might be best if Ritchson doesn't bring his work home with him this time, either.