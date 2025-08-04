Reacher's Alan Ritchson Regrets Not Keeping A Prop From One Of His Movies

Before he became renowned for crushing bad guys' vocal chords with a single squeeze, "Reacher" star and Batman fan-cast favorite, Alan Ritchson, directed and starred in his own off-the-wall action thriller, "Dark Web: Cicada 3301." The film followed a hacker (Jack Kesy) who discovers a society of online codebreakers and gets tasked with exposing them. Ritchson appeared in a supporting role as a government agent who finds himself at odds with our hero and, somehow, ends up in a forest in a diaper and wearing an enormous papier-mâché baby head (as you do). Much like his beloved stint in "Blue Mountain State" (which housed one of his best non-Reacher roles), the movie was proof that Ritchson wasn't afraid to make a fool of himself. He had one of his collaborators on the project to thank for helping him achieve some more laughs.

"Joshua Montcalm, who I wrote this with, took it from a fun, heady thriller and he added a level of the bizarre," Ritchson told Collider. "I think the baby heads in the woods were his idea, and we just kept expanding on that idea. He really added a lot of the fun in the film." For such a special occasion, you'd think the guy calling the shots would have taken the head home as a memento, but it unfortunately ended up in someone else's hands. Understandable, really. After all, a large baby head is hardly something to put on your mantelpiece.