A Bizarre Hugh Jackman Wolverine 'Cameo' Was Deleted From The First Fantastic Four Movie

In the early 2000s, superhero movies were on their way to becoming the dominant force in pop culture for the first time. There had previously been one-off hits such as Tim Burton's "Batman," but the success of 2000's "X-Men" put Marvel on the mainstream map for the first time, having built off the popularity of 1998's "Blade." Sam Raimi and Sony's "Spider-Man" took things to another level in 2002, and from there, it was off to the races. 20th Century Fox then followed 2003's "X2: X-Men United" with director Tim Story's "Fantastic Four," which became a solid hit for the studio. It also very nearly created a shared on-screen Marvel universe ... sort of.

Ioan Gruffudd portrayed Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, in Story's 2005 adaptation of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's superheroic comic book family. Jessica Alba co-starred as Sue Storm, with future Captain America Chris Evans playing Johnny Storm, and Michael Chiklis portraying The Thing. "Fantastic Four" hit theaters just as the "X-Men" franchise was blossoming, with "X2" becoming a massive box office hit and "X-Men: The Last Stand" firmly in the works. That being the case, Fox saw an opportunity to have some fun.

In a deleted scene (which you can see below), Gruffudd's Reed is shown very briefly morphing into Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Kind of. It's a bizarre moment and, looking at it now, it's not hard to see why it wound up on the cutting room floor. In an interview with Vulture, Gruffudd discussed the scene 20 years after the fact. Here's what he had to say about it: