Jeremy Renner Starred In This Underrated Action Movie The Same Year As The Avengers

There was a period when Jeremy Renner was on a winning streak. After landing a role in Kathryn Bigelow's award-winning war drama, "The Hurt Locker," he was appearing everywhere. Besides following it up with an impressive performance in the Ben Affleck-directed heist movie, "The Town," he then started switching between spy stories and superhero outings in three of the biggest franchises at that time.

After joining the IMF alongside Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol" and drawing back his bow with Earth's Mightiest Heroes in "The Avengers," Renner dared to try and pick up the slack left by Matt Damon's amnesiac assassin, Jason Bourne, in the spin-off espionage thriller "The Bourne Legacy." While it received a lukewarm reception at the time and a so-so success at the box office, it feels that, even riding off of the "The Avengers," Renner's run in the Bourne-verse stands as another project that had potential — but suffered from the same issue that so many franchise tagalongs fail from.

After the release of "The Bourne Ultimatum," the dynamic duo of director Paul Greengrass and star Matt Damon agreed that the third film would be their last encounter with Treadstone's deadliest asset. This forced Universal to try and produce whatever it could for this cold world of agents who killed targets with rolled-up newspapers. Its solution was a diversion featuring a different character entirely named Aaron Cross (Renner), who, after breaking free from a program similar to Bourne's that used chemical enhancements, had our hero turn against those who created him. Cue Moby.