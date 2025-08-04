5 Underrated Liam Neeson Movies Every Fan Needs To Watch

"Schindler's List," "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," "Taken," and "Batman Begins" are really just the tip of the iceberg in the fruitful and long acting career Liam Neeson has had so far. Easily one of the best of his generation, the Northern Ireland-born actor's prowess and versatility are nothing short of astonishing. Few things demonstrate that better than the fact that at 73, Neeson is now starring in 2025's "The Naked Gun" as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's immortal buffoonish detective in the spoof comedy franchise. Ever since his career began in the late 1970s, Neeson has portrayed controversial and unforgettable historical figures, superheroes, mentors, worrying fathers, and even skilled killing machines among a vast array of other characters in over 100 features.

As unlikely as it sounds, Neeson became an action star at the age of 56 with 2008's "Taken" (courtesy of director Pierre Morel and co-writer Luc Besson), and his cheap thrill low-to-mid-budget one-man-kills-all action flicks are still coming today with no end in sight. Regardless of the rather poor quality of many of those films, one thing's certain: Neeson is having fun. Frankly, he can afford it after all the classics he's given us over the decades. As such, we're here to handpick five of his movies that haven't gotten enough attention or are otherwise overlooked and underrated in a long-lasting career filled with stone-cold bangers.