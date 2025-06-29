Liam Neeson And Pierce Brosnan Starred In A Colossal Western Flop You Never Knew Existed

"Seraphim Falls" made $1.2 million during its limited theatrical run. That's on an estimated $18 million budget, which is obviously not what distributor Samuel Goldwyn Films was hoping for. That said, the movie seemed designed from the outset as a direct-to-home-media release, and it likely did quite well on that front, though figures aren't available.

It's really the mixed critical reaction that's most disappointing here. At the time, Liam Neeson had just appeared as the villain Ra's al Ghul in Christopher Nolan's excellent "Batman Begins." Meanwhile, Pierce Brosnan might have departed the James Bond franchise on a sour note with 2002's "Die Another Day" (which is widely considered the worst 007 movie) but seemed primed to remind audiences of his obvious talents by 2006. Alas, a 57% score on Rotten Tomatoes should tell you all you need to know about the film's quality.

Reviewers mostly took issue with the movie's pace and what many folks saw as David Von Ancken's inability to bring anything new to the Western genre. But critics weren't entirely down on the movie, with James Christopher of The Times (UK) finding an "edgy pleasure" in the "sheer brutality of the chase and the bitter struggle to survive the elements." Richard Roeper also enjoyed the film, writing, "Though the chase threatens to go on too long, the suspense remains high because we don't know which man is the real villain, or if there's a villain at all." Others were less forgiving, with the Los Angeles Times' Kevin Crust claiming the film "moves along with minimalist efficiency before running out of gas during an overlong allegorical final section." Meanwhile, Ruthe Stein of the San Francisco Chronicle found it to be "little more than an extended chase scene down a snow-filled mountaintop to a desert floor."

Regardless, nobody had too much of an issue with either Brosnan or Neeson, who did their best to make a middle-of-the-road Western into something more. Critics had different takes on whether they succeeded in that respect, but none were outright hostile to the leading men. Still, the sense that the movie could have been more than it was remains, though it would be interesting to see how it would fare were it released today.