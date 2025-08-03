Who Was The First Superhero In Comics?

At a time when superheroes are dominating screens big and small, it's a wonder more attention hasn't been given to their humble origins. For over 100 years, superhuman heroes of all kinds have been gracing the pages of comics, and while some of the earliest comic book superheroes may have been forgotten, many are still going strong. Recently, James Gunn's "Superman" has landed in movie theaters and proved a huge hit with fans all around the world. The Man of Steel is just as popular today as he was when he debuted in Action Comics in 1938.

Superman may have been the first comic book superhero to emerge who fit all the criteria and expectations fans have for superheroes today — superpowers, a colorful costume, a secret identity, and a commitment to saving people and fighting for justice through non-lethal means. It's also probably fair to say Superman is the earliest superhero to appear in a comic book whose appeal still endures to this day, while many of his early contemporaries have faded into obscurity. However, Superman was not the first superhero to appear in comics.

The earliest comic character who could be considered a superhero made his debut in 1902, in comic strips published in the Chicago Tribune over just five months. Hugo Hercules, created by Wilhelm Heinrich Detlev Körner, was a superhumanly strong character often seen using his strength to help others. Though short-lived and only appearing in a newspaper comic strip, Hugo is technically comics' first superhero.