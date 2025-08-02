Eyes Of Wakanda Takes Another Step Forward For The MCU, But It Still Reveals Marvel's Cowardice

This article contains spoilers for "Eyes of Wakanda."

Everyone knows that Achilles is gay. It's 2025. I don't care what Brad Pitt told you back in 2004, but we live in a different world now — a world where, when you see Achilles in a thing, you should know to immediately start looking for the queer rep. So that's exactly what I did when I saw the famous Greek hero pop up in episode two of Marvel's new "Eyes of Wakanda" animated series.

Now, I know what you're thinking. Achilles and queer storylines go hand in hand. But the MCU? Sort of the opposite. Yes, we all loved "Agatha All Along," which is probably the most explicit, canonical, interesting queer representation in the franchise to date. But other than that, Joe Russo's cringy cameo in "Avengers: Endgame," and a few pride pins that you have to squint to see? It's slim pickings.

At this point, most queer fans like myself know that big Disney properties are likely never going to be the place to look for real representation or interesting queer stories. It takes a real Dana Terrace to eke gay blood from that particular stone. But I'm nothing if not a glutton for punishment, which means that in this particular context, I will still make the leap to connect to dots for a shred of progressive storytelling.

"Eyes of Wakanda" episode gives more dots to connect than we typically get. The story takes place during the literal Trojan War and stars Achilles (Adam Gold) and his close friend Memnon (Larry Herron), known as B'kai in his native Wakanda. Historians will say they were just roommates, but we know better.