Jack Nicholson's Chinatown Got Robert Redford The Lead Role Of An Oscar-Winning Movie

Hollywood can be a capricious place, so there's truly no shortage of stories about actors whose starring roles changed seemingly on a whim. For every time a casting idea works out, there are dozens of "what-ifs," like when Val Kilmer almost had the role of Morpheus in "The Matrix" before Laurence Fishburne came along. When it came to the now-classic 1973 comedy caper "The Sting," however, there were a whole bunch of potential big name stars up for roles, and they all almost exclusively turned down the film. Since "The Sting" went on to win seven Academy Awards and has become quite beloved over the years, those actors who turned down roles might have some regrets about it... unless they happen to be Jack Nicholson.

Before he terrified us all playing Jack Torrance in Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" or showed us how chilling a comic book villain can be as the Joker in Tim Burton's "Batman," Nicholson was still working his way up the Hollywood ladder, appearing in bit parts in TV shows before graduating to movies. According to a 50th anniversary retrospective on "The Sting" by The Telegraph, Nicholson was offered the leading role of con artist Johnny Hooker but turned it down, choosing to tackle the lead part in Roman Polanski's "Chinatown" instead.

While "Chinatown" had its own struggles getting made, it was nominated for numerous Academy Awards of its own (and won one, for Best Original Screenplay) and has similarly been established as one of the all-time greats. Nicholson's decision to do "Chinatown" was actually a blessing for actor Robert Redford, although he didn't quite realize it at the time.