Robert Towne, One Of The Greatest Screenwriters In Hollywood History, Has Died

Robert Towne, the renowned screenwriter and filmmaker responsible for the scripts of movies like "Chinatown," "Shampoo," and "Mission: Impossible," has died. The Hollywood Reporter shared the news (confirmed by publicist Carri McClure) that the 89-year-old storyteller passed away on Monday in his home.

A singularly influential and talented craftsman, Towne was as revered for the scripts that didn't end up with his name on them as for the ones that did. In 1973, when Francis Ford Coppola won the Oscar for Best Screenplay for "The Godfather," he acknowledged Towne's contributions in his acceptance speech, saying, "Giving credit where it's due, I'd like to thank Bob Towne, who wrote the very beautiful scene between Marlon [Brando] and Al Pacino in the garden — that was Bob Towne's scene."

According to THR, other scripts he worked on without credit include Oliver Stone's "8 Million Ways To Die," Paul Schrader's "The Yakuza," Jack Nicholson's "Drive, He Said," Arthur Penn's "Bonnie & Clyde," and the 1984 film "Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes," for which he used the pen name P.H. Vazak. Known as a script doctor as much as a screenwriter, this list is likely just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Towne's uncredited contributions.