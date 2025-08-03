Before Fantastic Four, Vanessa Kirby Starred In A Forgotten Sci-Fi Movie On Prime Video

The world of "Kill Command" is a technologically advanced one, where the Harbinger Corporation (a really ominous name, if you ask me) has monopolized every sector imaginable. Katherine (Kirby), a cyborg working for the corpo, discovers an anomaly in a warfare A.I. system at Harbinger I, and this leads her to join a training mission with a group of specially trained officers, including Captain Damian Bukes (Thure Lindhardt).

As you might've already guessed, the group is greeted with a rather hellish situation on arrival: global communications are suddenly disabled, surveillance drones are autonomous now, and a rogue S.A.R. (Study Analyze Reprogram) Unit is seen roaming the area. The soldiers, alongside Katherine, take down the A.I. threats, but the S.A.R. unit remains out of reach, along with several autonomous machines.

Is this something you've seen a hundred times on film? Perhaps, as the overarching themes in "Kill Command" aren't as profound as you would like them to be, regurgitating the dangers of unchecked technological advancement without adding anything meaningful to the discourse. This is barebones storytelling that doesn't bother to hide its hollowness with pretense, which is exactly why the over-the-top slickness of every fight sequence works. The robot designs emerge as more intricate than any of the characters onscreen, demanding all of our attention with their terrifying killer-machine instincts. These ginormous beasts feel more like a raging antagonist on the loose as opposed to a machine gone rogue, hacking humans into ribbons or covertly seeking emotional connection. This is rather fascinating on its own, but the film doesn't seem to be very interested in dissecting whether machines yearn for ideals or kill just for the sake of it.

Once we look past the truly impressive machines, Kirby's Katherine is easily the most compelling part of the narrative, as her part-human, part-machine nature contains a kernel of complexity. Katherine wasn't always a cyborg, so her machine instincts are learned, not ingrained, which creates a conflict of interest with the rest of the group, who seem equally repulsed and fascinated by her. Gomez could've weaved a more than decent character study with these aspects, but chose not to, shifting his attention instead to breathless video-game-inspired battles that are mindlessly fun. That said, it doesn't hurt to enjoy a fun little sci-fi for what it is, so this one is for anyone who enjoys Kirby's work or likes watching killer robots beat the hell out of humans.

"Kill Command" is currently streaming on Prime Video.