Before Fantastic Four, Vanessa Kirby Starred In This Underrated Netflix Movie

Kornél Mundruczó's 2020 drama "Pieces of a Woman" boasts one of the best performances of its year, and will leave you emotionally hollowed out. There is an extended, unbroken sequence early in the film where Martha Weiss (Vanessa Kirby) goes into labor at home. Their usual midwife isn't available, so they have to rely on a last-minute substitute named Eva (Molly Parker). The birth is swift, but it's not easy. The baby's heart rate begins to drop in the middle of one of Martha's contractions. Eva says to call 911, but the baby comes right away. The baby is fine at first, but then ...

Look, the film is very upsetting, and looks directly at some of the greatest pains parents can face. After the death of her infant child, Martha and her husband Sean (Shia LeBoeuf) go through hell. She tries to accept the reality of the situation, while Sean buries his depression in cocaine and affairs. There is talk that Eva should be taken to court for her negligence. Through all the pain, Martha attempts to reach out to her estranged mother (Ellen Burstyn), who is growing old and requires care. "Pieces of a Woman" has every heart-rending, difficult emotion a film can contain. It's painful, so painful, to watch. It's rare that a drama can be this unblinking and effective.

Thanks to Kirby's performance — her best to date — "Pieces of a Woman" is saved from being a mere piece of miserabilist cinema. She puts a very human face on Martha's suffering, saving her from being a clichéd martyr. "Pieces" is not just about hurt, it's about the shield Martha puts up. She can mourn, but she needs the world to move with her, and few seem capable of moving at her emotional pace.