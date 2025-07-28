Before Fantastic Four, Vanessa Kirby Starred In A Disastrous But Ambitious Sci-Fi Flop

It's not a large role, but Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby played the role of Katharine, the protagonist's best friend, in the Wachowskis' 2015 sci-fi epic "Jupiter Ascending." It really was a small part for Kirby, although her character served a vital entry to the film's central action. For those who haven't seen "Jupiter Ascending," the title character, Jupiter Jones (Mila Kunis), longs for an escape from her humdrum life as a janitor. She is enamored of the stars, and hopes to earn enough money to buy herself an expensive telescope. The best way Jupiter figures she can get rich quick is by selling her eggs at a clinic. It's a complex process, though, and her friend Katharine agrees to let Jupiter use her name on the intake paperwork.

The trip to the clinic will, rather unexpectedly, lead to an alien abduction (!). Jupiter and Katharine will be knocked out and scanned by a cadre of alien greys who erase their memories. It's not until later, when they discover some pictures of the aliens on their phones (they were quick to record it), that they will uncover what happens. After that, "Jupiter Ascending" explodes into action, and Jupiter will be spirited into the stars by a sexy half-dog-half-man named Caine (Channing Tatum). Caine will introduce Jupiter to her true destiny. It seems that she has always been the royal daughter of a long line of space aristocrats who control the universe. Earth is a mere commodity to the royal family, though, and Jupiter learns how shallow — and insidious — the aristocracy truly is. Sadly, Katharine doesn't come back.

"Jupiter Ascending" was a massively ambitious project, and cutting-edge special effects were used to realize the many starships, distant planets, and exotic alien species that the Wachowskis imagined. Sadly, the effects drove the budget into the $210 million range, making it one of the more expensive films ever made. There was no way it was going to make back its budget.