Superman's Rachel Brosnahan Starred In A Horror Project From Hereditary's Director

Rachel Brosnahan is killing it right now. She won a slew of awards for her lead performance in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and now, she's entered the DC Universe as Lois Lane in James Gunn's "Superman," being an integral component of the film's best scene. However, like most actors before her, she wasn't always a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. She had to cut her teeth on smaller projects, including short films, and she even worked with "Eddington" director Ari Aster before he made it big.

The pair worked on the 2013 short film, "Munchausen." It's a silent horror film about a mother imagining his precious boy going off to college and having a successful life, even envisioning him proposing to a lovely girl. The unnamed girl in question is played by Brosnahan, but it's a small part. Outside of the dream, the mother decides she's not ready to give up her baby boy just yet and poisons him, making it so that he'll stay home for longer. But something goes wrong, and the boy dies.

It's the kind of dark, family horror film Aster would become known for in future feature-length projects like "Hereditary" and "Midsommar." Like his former colleague, Aster's also making waves in the summer of 2025 with the most divisive film of the year. The question we want to know is whether these two are ever going to work on another project together. They seemingly liked each other enough to work on another short.