Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Filming Controversy Explained

Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of Homer's "The Odyssey" is currently shooting on location all around the world. Matt Damon is playing Odysseus, with Tom Holland portraying Odysseus' son, Telemachus. In addition, Charlize Theron is reported to be playing Circe, while the film boasts a giant cast of huge celebrities, including Zendaya, Anne Hatheway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Will Yun Lee, Mia Goth, and many others besides. Filming has taken place in Aït Benhaddou, Morocco, and various locations around Greece. Some scenes were filmed on Sicily, and others were filmed in the woods of Scotland or at a studio in Los Angeles. It appears that Nolan wanted to re-visit the real locations of the Mediterranean where "The Odyssey" takes place. Well, Scotland and L.A. notwithstanding.

According to a new report from Deadline, however, Nolan has filmed "The Odyssey" in a location that is politically problematic. Zendaya and Damon shot a few of their scenes recently in the region of Western Sahara near the city of Dakhla. This area of the world has been declared a "non‑self‑governing territory" by the United Nations, a designation it was given way back in 1963. Actual sovereignty of Western Sahara — a sparsely populated area of 600,000 people — has long been disputed. Western Sahara has been militarily occupied by Morocco, but Morocco hasn't been internationally recognized as the rightful ruler of the area. That's to say, the native Sahrawi population are being repressed.

Recently, though, the United States and the UK have claimed that Western Sahara is part of Morocco. Big U.S. and UK movie studios have even been negotiating with the Moroccan government to film there, leading to controversy and a tacit approval of Morocco's occupation of the area. Now, by shooting "The Odyssey" in Western Sahara, Nolan has — perhaps unwittingly — given credence to the military occupation and the oppression and erasure of the Sahrawi people.