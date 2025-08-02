Eyes Of Wakanda Hides A Clever Black Panther Callback In Plain Sight

Spoilers ahead of "Eyes of Wakanda."

"Black Panther" still stands as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's creative high points, and "Eyes of Wakanda" only adds to its already-impressive legacy. When the animated series was announced back in the winter of 2023, the premise of Wakandan warriors retrieving artifacts throughout history felt like the perfect expansion of the existing "Black Panther" lore. Moreover, some fans instantly noted the similarities between Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (Michael B. Jordan) and the stated mission of the show's Wakandan "War Dogs," leading them to wonder if we would get to see the beloved Marvel antagonist again. Well, the MCU fan-favorite does appear in "Eyes of Wakanda," but not in the way you would think, and it's the perfect sneaky nod to Killmonger's first appearance in the franchise.

The first episode of "Eyes of Wakanda," which is titled "Into the Lion's Den," focuses on Noni (Winnie Harlow), a former Dora Milaje warrior who's tracking down The Lion (Cress Williams), another rogue Wakandan who made off with a bunch of vibranium artifacts and weapons. It's vital that Noni stops The Lion before he grows powerful enough to begin a war with Wakanda, and it's not hard to spot the parallels between their conflict and the one between T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Killmonger in "Black Panther." What's more, it turns out special operatives have been undertaking similar missions for centuries, which deepens the weird ties that Killmonger has to his Wakandan lineage. Instead of returning those weapons home to be locked away in some vault, The Lion wants to take revenge for oppressed people by force.

All this gathering of Wakandan artifacts also got me wondering whether or not Killmonger was going to show up in "Eyes of Wakanda," and the series' final episode didn't disappoint in that regard. Titled "The Last Panther," this chapter follows two Wakandan operatives on an adventure that indirectly sets up the famous — and pivotal — scene where Killmonger pays a visit to the Museum of Great Britain in "Black Panther." Indeed, as has become a motif in the MCU, it turns out Wakanda was responsible for creating one of its biggest problems years before it became an issue.