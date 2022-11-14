The Most Brilliant Moment In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Comes Via A Surprise Character

Warning: The post contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Ryan Coolger's 2018 "Black Panther" is one of the better films to have been made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eschewing many of the more traditional good-guy-vs.-bad-guy trappings of the superhero genre, "Black Panther" pitted its title hero against a rival with a legitimate grievance. In the film, Black Panther, AKA King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) was determined to keep his country, Wakanda, secret from the world. Wakanda was located on top of the world's only known source of the miracle metal vibranium, and access to it made the country a futuristic sci-fi utopian wonderland. Fearing colonization, however, the country had long been hidden under a high-tech force field. The Black Panther was a mantle passed through the country's royal line, and each Panther protected Wakanda from any would-be colonizers that sought its technical secrets.

The villain of the film was N'Jadaka, a.k.a. Erik Stevens (Michael B. Jordan), who was a potential heir to the Wakandan throne, and who had seen enough of the outside world to know that T'Challa was not living in utopia, but hoarding Wakanda's power. Nicknamed Killmonger, N'Jadaka took the throne and set about a global revenge campaign against the generations of colonialists who have been oppressing other nations for centuries. Where was Wakanda, Killmonger asks T'Challa, during some of history's most grievous injustices?

Killmonger sought violence, but only because his operational, governmental ethos so differed from that of T'Challa's. He was a man of action, not of ritual. A man who had long ago assumed a Spider-Man ethic. If a nation has the ability to stop evil, then, by gum, he's going to do so. What was more important? Tradition and nobility and ritual? Or knuckling under and making actual dramatic change?