Does The Naked Gun Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It's been a little while since we've had a pure comedy for the sake of comedy movie in theaters, but that's all about to change with the release of "The Naked Gun." This is a reboot/sequel based on the very popular series of comedies starring Leslie Nielsen from the '80s and '90s. This time around, it's "Taken" star Liam Neeson leading the way as Frank Drebin Jr. as the head of Police Squad. Though he's known more as an action star over the course of the last 20 years, Neeson now has his sights set on saving theatrical comedy, with the help of a stacked cast and a director with a knack for being very, very funny.
So, do the laughs extend into the credits? Or s it time to make a break for the lobby when the credits roll? Credits scenes have become very common these days and since this is an extension of a once-popular franchise, it's reasonable to wonder if it includes a post-credits scene or anything of that sort. We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide answer to that question. Seriously, there are no spoilers whatsoever here, only an attempt to arm viewers with the knowledge they need. Let's get into it.
How many credits scenes does The Naked Gun have?
Put simply, yes, "The Naked Gun" does indeed have a post-credits scene. Without getting into the specifics, it does tie back to the movie and those who enjoyed the ride will undoubtedly want to stick around for it. Beyond that, the credits themselves are loaded down with gags that make it worth the wait. There are more laughs to be had so those who have been waiting to take that bathroom break may want to wait just a little bit longer. This is a worth-the-wait situation. Admittedly, not all credits scenes are.
The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer, of "Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers" and "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" fame. Not to mention his work with The Lonely Island on "Saturday Night Live. Seth MacFarlane ("Ted," "Family Guy") is producing the film. MacFarlane had been talking about reviving the series with Neeson in the lead role for several years before it finally came to fruition.
The cast also includes Pamela Anderson ("The Last Showgirl"), Paul Walter Hauser ("I, Tonya"), CCH Pounder ("The Shield"), Kevin Durand ("Abigail"), Cody Rhodes ("Arrow"), Liza Koshy ("Good Burder 2"), Eddie Yu ("The Pitt"), and Danny Huston ("X-Men Origins: Wolverine"). The brief synopsis for the film reads as follows:
Only one man has the particular set of skills...to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in "The Naked Gun."
"The Naked Gun" hits theaters on August 1, 2025.