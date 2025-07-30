The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Battlestar Galactica

The premise of Glen A. Larson's 1978 sci-fi series "Battlestar Galactica" was high-concept and complex. It took place far from Earth, at the end of humanity's millennium-long war with a species of robots called the Cylons. The Cylons themselves were built by a long-extinct race of humanoid reptiles, and they seem poised to offer the same fate to humankind. Feeling that the writing was on the wall, a human named Count Baltar (John Colicos) betrayed humanity by siding with the Cylons, putting the robots hot on the trail of the Battlestar Galactica, a massive starship carrying most of the galaxy's last-known humans. Their goal is to find a long-lost "thirteenth tribe," a human colony that was said to have settled on a distant planet called Earth.

The assumption for viewers was that "Battlestar Galactica" was set in the distant future, but at the end of the 24th episode of its only season, it was revealed — via TV footage of the moon landing — that it was actually set in Earth's 20th century. A follow-up series, "Galactica 1980," was set in, well, 1980. The original series' two-hour pilot was released theatrically. In 2004, the series was rebooted again, this time to much more acclaim and success. The 2004 version ran for 76 episodes over four seasons and led to a prequel spinoff called "Caprica." If you want to hear a nerd talk for three straight hours, ask them about the 2004 "Battlestar Galactica."

Several cast members of the original "Battlestar Galactica" cast — that is, the ones that appeared in all 24 episodes — are still with us. Here's what they've done since the series ended.