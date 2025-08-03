Taylor Sheridan's Worst Movie On IMDb Came From The Director Of Commando
Taylor Sheridan has carved a very specific niche for himself at Paramount. He's the mastermind behind "Yellowstone" and its myriad spinoffs like "1883" and "1923," which remain some of the best shows in the creative's oeuvre. All of his other shows, like "Landman" and "Tulsa King," have a distinctly neo-western vibe to them, which has clearly resonated with audiences. But before he was a taste maker, Sheridan tried to make a living as an actor, something that was easier said than done.
Sheridan still acts too. In fact, he had a supporting role as Travis Wheatley in "Yellowstone," but his bread and butter comes from behind the camera with his responsibilities as a writer, director, and producer. But acting used to be his main gig, showing up in episodes of "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," and "Party of Five," to name a few.
However, his worst project, according to reviews on IMDb, is a little-known 2003 thriller called "White Rush." It currently has a score of 4.5/10 with 450 people making their opinions known. This is despite the fact "White Rush" hails from director Mark L. Lester, who helmed the Arnold Schwarzenegger film, "Commando." Despite these two talented guys, in addition to a cast that includes Judd Nelson ("The Breakfast Club") and Tricia Helfer ("Battlestar Galactica"), the project has been met with apathy at best and disdain at worst.
White Rush is a far cry from the action-packed Commando
"White Rush" follows a group of couples on vacation in Salt Lake City. Don't know why you'd spend your vacation in Salt Lake City of all places, but to each their own. While trying to relax, they come across a drug deal gone bad and decide to sell the product themselves. Friends allowing their greed to consume them by breaking the law sounds like it could have potential, but most of the reviews on IMDb call this a middling affair. One IMDb user review had this to say: "Some films will have seemingly stupid things happen and then some revelation at the end explains the reason for it all. White Rush has a lot of stupid things happen, and then the revelation at the end makes them all even stupider."
General audiences tend to be kinder to films than critics, but "White Rush" apparently flew so under the radar that it didn't warrant a critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. Its audience score on the same platform is at a measly 26%. It's a shame because "Commando" is a classic action flick that sees Arnold Schwarzenegger trying to out-Rambo Sylvester Stallone. It's a lot of fun, and Mark L. Lester had a string of successful films during that period, including directing 1984's "Firestarter."
Despite this, opportunities for Lester dried up at the turn of the century. Despite coming out in 2003, "White Rush" remains one of his most recent films, and after that, he did something called "Poseidon Rex," a dinosaur B-movie. "White Rush" may have been the beginning of the end for Lester, but perhaps it was a new beginning for Taylor Sheridan to tell better stories he was more passionate about.