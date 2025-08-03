Taylor Sheridan's Worst Movie On IMDb Came From The Director Of Commando

Taylor Sheridan has carved a very specific niche for himself at Paramount. He's the mastermind behind "Yellowstone" and its myriad spinoffs like "1883" and "1923," which remain some of the best shows in the creative's oeuvre. All of his other shows, like "Landman" and "Tulsa King," have a distinctly neo-western vibe to them, which has clearly resonated with audiences. But before he was a taste maker, Sheridan tried to make a living as an actor, something that was easier said than done.

Sheridan still acts too. In fact, he had a supporting role as Travis Wheatley in "Yellowstone," but his bread and butter comes from behind the camera with his responsibilities as a writer, director, and producer. But acting used to be his main gig, showing up in episodes of "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," and "Party of Five," to name a few.

However, his worst project, according to reviews on IMDb, is a little-known 2003 thriller called "White Rush." It currently has a score of 4.5/10 with 450 people making their opinions known. This is despite the fact "White Rush" hails from director Mark L. Lester, who helmed the Arnold Schwarzenegger film, "Commando." Despite these two talented guys, in addition to a cast that includes Judd Nelson ("The Breakfast Club") and Tricia Helfer ("Battlestar Galactica"), the project has been met with apathy at best and disdain at worst.