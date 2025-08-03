One George Lucas Decision Changed The Indiana Jones Franchise's Legacy Forever

Three years after "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" was released in theaters, franchise co-creator George Lucas developed the ABC TV series, "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles." The '92 series went on for two seasons and four TV movies; it was considered a success and is still generally well-regarded by the hardcore "Indiana Jones" fans. The episodic format allowed young Indy to go through dozens of smaller adventures, constantly interacting with historical figures like Leo Tolstoy and John Ford.

One episode idea Lucas had for the show will sound familiar to modern fans: "One of the scripts we were working on was about a crystal skull. I became fascinated with it there," Lucas said in a 2007 interview. Although he was captivated by an Indiana Jones story where Jones looks for a crystal skull, the concept ultimately never made it into the series. On the bright side for Lucas, he was able to use the old idea for the fourth film in the franchise, "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." When Lucas finally got the chance to do his crystal skull idea justice, it was a feature-length story with Harrison Ford reprising the main role.

Lucas insisted in 2007 that the fourth movie was shaping up to be the best "Indy" movie since "Raiders," and told reporters about the movie's titular McGuffin, "I think this is actually better, it's up there with the Ark of the Covenant [...] Sankara Stones and the Holy Grail were a little tough, but I think this time we've really got a great one."

Unfortunately, viewers thought otherwise. Today, "Crystal Skull" is the only movie in the franchise with a rotten audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's widely considered a step below the first three movies, and has cemented those first three films as the only "true" movies in the franchise worth watching. While many fans are willing to defend "Dial of Destiny," far fewer have been willing to jump to that fourth movie's defense. As far as many fans are concerned, we would've been better off if Lucas had used the crystal skull concept for the TV show.