Why Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff Wasn't In Marvel's Thunderbolts*

"Thunderbolts*," with its stylish fight scenes and commentary on mental health, was a breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. /Film's own BJ Colangelo praised the film as "the type of movie the MCU needs right now." It's kind of a minor miracle it works as well as it does since the central team is made up of C-listers, like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbour), reprising their characters from 2021's "Black Widow." Seeing as how important that film is to Marvel's "Thunderbolts*," it's kind of surprising Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), Yelena's makeshift mother, is nowhere to be seen.

She hasn't been completely absent from the MCU since 2021. She shows up in a season 2 episode of "What If...?" titled "What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?" The animated installment picks up from the season 1 episode where Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) receives the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers (voiced by Josh Keaton in place of Chris Evans). The sequel episode sees Peggy realize Steve has been brainwashed by the Red Room to carry out devious missions, and Melina is the one controlling his brainwashing. It's her own undoing, as she dies by the end of the episode when Steve breaks free of her machinations, sacrificing himself in the process.

Melina is dead in whatever universe that particular "What If...?" story occurs in, but she's very much alive in the Sacred Timeline (read: Earth-616). She easily could've had at least a cameo in "Thunderbolts*," but it didn't happen.