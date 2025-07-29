The Simpsons Creator Knows Exactly Why The Series Will End (And It Makes Sense)

"The Simpsons" is the longest-running primetime scripted series of all time, surpassing shows like "Gunsmoke" and other classics that dominated the airwaves for decades. What's most impressive, however, is that Matt Groening's animated sitcom about the titular family and the residents of Springhill achieved this milestone in 2018, so it's safe to say that all current and future series have some catching up to do. While the "Simpsons" writers know they can't compete with their own show's classic era, they also have no desire to say goodbye to Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie anytime soon, either — well, not unless tragedy befalls the cast and crew.

As documented by ComicBook.com, Groening was present at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, where he discussed the future of the show and when it could end. The series' creator spoke candidly on the matter, revealing the dark inevitability that will eventually mark the end of one of television's most prized dynasties. In his own words:

"I honestly thought 36 was where we were going to end it. No, there's no end in sight. We're going to keep going. We're going to go until somebody dies."

Now that "The Simpsons" is contractually guaranteed to last until season 40, viewers can look forward to plenty more adventures in Springfield — assuming that no one passes away, anyway. That said, Groening's aforementioned words sound like those of a creator who is content to make new episodes for as long as there is an audience for him, but what keeps him motivated to work on the series after all these years?