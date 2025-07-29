The Simpsons Creator Knows Exactly Why The Series Will End (And It Makes Sense)
"The Simpsons" is the longest-running primetime scripted series of all time, surpassing shows like "Gunsmoke" and other classics that dominated the airwaves for decades. What's most impressive, however, is that Matt Groening's animated sitcom about the titular family and the residents of Springhill achieved this milestone in 2018, so it's safe to say that all current and future series have some catching up to do. While the "Simpsons" writers know they can't compete with their own show's classic era, they also have no desire to say goodbye to Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie anytime soon, either — well, not unless tragedy befalls the cast and crew.
As documented by ComicBook.com, Groening was present at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, where he discussed the future of the show and when it could end. The series' creator spoke candidly on the matter, revealing the dark inevitability that will eventually mark the end of one of television's most prized dynasties. In his own words:
"I honestly thought 36 was where we were going to end it. No, there's no end in sight. We're going to keep going. We're going to go until somebody dies."
Now that "The Simpsons" is contractually guaranteed to last until season 40, viewers can look forward to plenty more adventures in Springfield — assuming that no one passes away, anyway. That said, Groening's aforementioned words sound like those of a creator who is content to make new episodes for as long as there is an audience for him, but what keeps him motivated to work on the series after all these years?
Matt Groening explains the reason for The Simpsons' longevity
If you scroll through the many, many lists of the best episodes of "The Simpsons" out there, you will find a diverse bunch of stories that aren't afraid to go to some wild places. From the "Treehouse of Horror" Halloween specials to the awesome parody episodes, this series isn't beholden to traditional family sitcom formulas — and that is why it remains fun almost four decades into its run. While speaking at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this year (via Deadline), Groening revealed that having creative freedom makes returning to Springfield exciting for the cast and crew. However, the key ingredient to the show's success — and to keeping its makers' creative juices flowing — is being able to think outside of the box. As he put it:
"We don't think about being responsible, but our main motivation is to surprise ourselves. If we surprise ourselves, then we think we can surprise the audience. [...] As it goes on, we become known for different kinds of jokes. [...] We have parodies of cinema and references to books, TV shows, and personal autobiographical anecdotes. The sum total of the show is that contribution of everyone involved."
THe 800th episode of "The Simpsons" is scheduled to air next year, and it promises to be another historic television event. How long the beloved cartoon goes on for in the grand scheme of things, however, remains a mystery — but it's great to know that Groening and his colleagues are still having a good time behind the scenes. As long as they are enjoying themselves, it's highly likely that it will keep spawning more hilarity from Homer and the gang.
"The Simpsons" airs on Fox and streams on Disney+.