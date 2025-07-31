A Terrifying 1995 Thriller Based On A True Story Marked The End Of An Era For HBO

When HBO first launched way back in 1972, it wasn't seen as a very big deal. Pay cable TV networks were still uncommon at the time, and they weren't very profitable. The idea behind pay-TV is common now — pay a subscription fee for access to high-end sporting events and uncensored, ad-free Hollywood movies — but at the time, it was seen as an extravagance. It certainly didn't help that movie theater owners and major TV networks heavily campaigned against networks like HBO, which they saw as a minor threat.

HBO used modern tech to innovate, however — they were one of the earlier networks to make use of geostationary satellites — and their influence began to grow. In 1975, they broadcasted their fist exclusive standup special (featuring Robert Klein), leading to a cottage industry of standup comedy broadcasts (which lasts to this day). This increased the profile of the HBO brand by leaps and bounds. It wouldn't be until 1982 that HBO Films would come into being. That was also the year HBO started offering broadcasting 24/7, which was novel at a time when networks went off the air for the night.

The first original HBO movie the network ever broadcast was the prestige weepie "The Terry Fox Story," a downbeat biopic about the famed Canadian runner who had to have a leg amputated due to cancer. "The Terry Fox Story" played in theaters in England and in Canada, but it holds the record of being the very first TV movie made exclusively for a cable TV network. The film isn't terribly well-remembered today, but it was groundbreaking at the time.

After "Fox," HBO leaned hard into production, releasing or at least co-distributing multiple feature films every year. In 1986, the studio became HBO Showcase, a company that, in its nine years of existence, oversaw dozens and dozens of movies. HBO Showcase didn't draw to a close until 1995, when the company underwent some restructuring. The final film put out by HBO Showcase was "The Infiltrator," a Neo-Nazi cop biopic starring Oliver Platt.