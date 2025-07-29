Superman Director James Gunn Revealed The Backstory Of Mr. Handsome (And It's Wild)
James Gunn's "Superman" is positively overstuffed with ideas. Whether you see that as a good thing or a bad thing is mostly dependent on how you feel about his take on the titular character, which makes for a stark contrast with Zack Snyder's gritty and grounded approach to the Man of Steel (one that, arguably, never fit him very well).
Rather than continue to chase the trend of dark comic book movies made by Snyder, Gunn has swerved in the opposite direction with the first movie in his newly-launched DC Universe. In doing so, he fashioned Superman into a character who carries the future of Metropolis on his shoulders, balancing between sadness and hope in ways that speak to the superhero's enduring 80+ year run as the embodiment of justice in pop culture.
But comic books aren't all just battles between good and evil. They can also feature some really wild and crazy turns, with super dogs and robot butlers that feel normal to any comic book veteran but look bizarre from an outsider's point of view. And Gunn loves to indulge in these strange characters. Hell, he basically made "The Suicide Squad" into a love letter to forgotten C- and D-tier supervillains. And "Superman" is no exception.
Throughout "Superman," we're introduced to a bevy of minor characters with deep backstories, ranging from Nathan Fillion's smug Green Lantern Guy Gardener to Antony Carrigan's surprisingly soulful Metamorpho. However, it turns out none of them hold a candle next to the gonzo backstory for Gunn's "favorite" character in the film: Mr. Handsome.
Mr. Handsome was 12 year old Lex Luthor's first attempt to create life
"Superman" presents its Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) as a tech genius who's more that willing to bend the laws of society (and even reality) to serve his needs, much in the same way our real-life supervillains think they alone deserve the power to reshape the world in their image. Lex's contempt for Superman (David Corenswet) appears to stem from his insecurity about just how perfect Superman is, and so he goes to dramatic lengths to foil the do-gooder. He has a team of super powered metahumans to assist him in this task, but the oddest one of the bunch is someone we only briefly see on screen: Mr. Handsome.
If the Greendale Human Being from "Community" had a love child with the fleshy Pale Man from "Pan's Labyrinth," the baby would probably look something like Mr. Handsome. His affectionate title sounds like its a small ironic joke hidden in the middle of a movie positively packed with gags, but Gunn revealed on Twitter that Mr. Handsome's backstory with Lex goes far deeper than you might have assumed:
When people ask me my favorite character from #Superman it just might be Mr. Handsome. Lex created Mr. Handsome in a Petri dish when he was 12 — he was trying to make a human. He didn't come out so well, but he just might be the only one in the world Lex has any true sentiment for, as evidenced by the photo on his desk. Our Mr. Handsome was portrayed by the wonderful Trevor Newlin.
When people ask me my favorite character from #Superman it just might be Mr. Handsome. Lex created Mr. Handsome in a Petri dish when he was 12 – he was trying to make a human. He didn't come out so well, but he just might be the only one in the world Lex has any true sentiment... pic.twitter.com/NwBPOOMLtQ
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 29, 2025
With such an outlandish backstory (one that's bound to make people go "WTF?!" while simultaneously adding a hint of humanity to Hoult's twisted portrayal of his bald baddie), it's easy to see why Mr. Handsome is Gunn's favorite character in the film. And now, hopefully, he'll be your favorite character too.
"Superman" is currently playing in theaters.