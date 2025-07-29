James Cameron Finally Has The Key To Turn Avatar Into The Next Star Wars

We're just a couple of months away from James Cameron releasing a new "Avatar" movie, which means we're even closer to endless clowns online claiming that nobody cares about "Avatar" and these films have no cultural impact. It also means we're getting close to Cameron proving yet again that you should never doubt him being able to make so much money he can build a new Titanic, sink it, and then dive down to the wreckage, like he's done with just about every movie he's directed so far.

The first trailer for "Avatar: Fire and Ash" has arrived, and whether you still doubt Jimmy C or you recognize the release of "Fire and Ash" as the biggest cinematic event of 2025, there is plenty to marvel at here — from the sheer spectacle on display and the incredible visuals to the sci-fi designs and everyone's favorite space whale, Payakan.

At this point, we shouldn't be surprised when the next "Avatar" film goes ahead and makes a metric ton of cash at the box office like the previous two movies did. Cameron has undeniably captured the world's attention and our desire for a franchise that takes us to a completely new and unique world (one that's even led to people being depressed because Pandora isn't a real place, apparently). Indeed, regardless of whether the "Avatar" movies are constantly being memed or simply talked about, this property has everyone's attention the moment a new film drops.

When the first "Avatar" movie was released, many comparisons were made to the "Star Wars" franchise, mainly because it's a very popular sci-fi property boasting ground-breaking visual effects. Cameron made an extremely successful film, sure, and "Avatar: The Way of Water" has affirmed that people wanted more, but this franchise didn't have what it takes to become a long-lasting, expansive brand like "Star Wars" — until now, that is, with Cameron having informed Empire Magazine that he also has plans to develop a purely animated "Avatar" anthology series.