An Overlooked Vanessa Kirby Crime Thriller Was Based On An Anthony Bourdain Book

Long before Vanessa Kirby was playing Sue Storm, arguably the main character in the new "Fantastic Four" film, she was starring in a low-key 2015 crime thriller called "Bone in the Throat." The movie was about an ambitious chef who starts a new job at his uncle's restaurant, only to find out that the London mob's decided to use the restaurant to commit murder. Don't you just hate when that happens?

Kirby doesn't play the main chef, but she does star as Sophie, the main character's love interest who is very concerned about that whole mob situation going on. It was a compelling role that Kirby handled well, but the movie was never a big hit. Most people today, even some of Vanessa Kirby's biggest fans, don't even know the movie exists. It's hard to tell if this was a case of bad marketing or if audiences genuinely didn't like the movie, because so few people have even bothered to leave a rating for the film. The movie doesn't have a Rotten Tomatoes score because it only appears to have garnered three critics' reviews. No audience member left any reviews on the site either.

"Although entertaining in fits and starts, the filmization too often has the flavor of a reheated leftover from the Guy Ritchie menu," wrote critic Joe Leydon for Variety, in one of those three lone reviews logged onto Rotten Tomatoes. "Audiences aren't likely to sample this middling concoction until it's served in home-screen platforms."

What does he mean by "filmization," exactly? He's referring to how this movie is an adaptation of a 1995 novel of the same title. The book had the same basic plot, except it took place in New York instead of London. The book was written by none other than Anthony Bourdain, a guy you might be surprised to learn had three fiction books to his name. "Bone in the Throat" was his first novel, "Gone Bamboo" in 1997 was his second, and "The Bobby Golden Stories" in 2001 was his third. None of them sold well at first.