Why Paramount+ Canceled Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies

Finding fun takes on classic stories can be difficult, but some clever creators have found ways to revisit recognizable properties while breathing a ton of life into a franchise that everyone loves. This little exercise of revisiting old faves has become almost essential for creatives looking to find a job in the current iteration of Hollywood, where everything has to have an instant hook or link to an existing intellectual property. Paramount stumbled into a delightful revision of "Grease" with "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" over on Paramount+, but that win would be short-lived as the streamer decided to cancel the series after just one season. But the reason for ditching the charming little show is depressing, because the finances of the larger studio were the main driver behind the move to pull the plug on "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies."

The show begins four years before the events of "Grease," introducing Nancy Nakagawa, Jane Facciano, Olivia Valdovinos, and Cynthia Zdunowski before they were running things at the soon-to-be iconic Rydell High School. As former outcasts, the eponymous "Pink Ladies" take matters into their own hands and become undeniable in their own right, due to some really fun performances by Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia, and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia. It was a surprisingly good time and one that would be cut short as Paramount+ decided to not only cancel the show in 2023, but also pull it from the streaming service altogether just a few weeks later.

Series creator Annabel Oakes was shocked by the decision and let fans know how blindsided the team was by these decisions. "In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from Paramount+ next, and unless it finds a new home, you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show." Oakes added, "People are already sending messages and videos about how much the show meant to them, and I absolutely love hearing and seeing them. The #1 thing we would love is for you to watch the show before it comes down."