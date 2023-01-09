Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Trailer: Things Are About To Get Wild At Rydell High
Apparently, "Grease" is still the word at Paramount+ because an all-new show based on the hit stage musical and its beloved 1978 film adaptation is heading to the streaming service later this year after originally being set up at HBO Max in 2019. But rather than follow the star-crossed students made famous by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, the 10-episode series will focus on the origins of the Pink Ladies, the girl gang made up of Stockard Channing, Dinah Manoff, Jamie Donnelly, and Didi Conn in the first movie (and led by an up-and-coming Michelle Pfeiffer in the underrated sequel).
Titled "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies," this prequel will be set four years before the original story and follows the first members of the group that challenged the idea of what a woman should be like in the 1950s. And while we've seen images and cast announcements for the upcoming project in the past, the studio has finally released a teaser trailer that introduces the world to Jane (Marisa Davila), Olivia (Cheyenne Isabel Wells), Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso), and Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara). During its presentation for the Television Critic's Association winter press tour, Paramount+ unveiled this short preview of the new teen musical series in hopes to give fans chills and multiply them.
Watch the Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies trailer
The teaser introduces the founding Pink Ladies and we get a sense of the world they're living in thanks to a voiceover from Assistant Principal McGee, played by Jackie Hoffman as she takes the reins from the late, great Eve Arden from the movies. "Ladies, you must be careful of who you associate with," the school official says. "A girl's reputation is all that she has." But the trailer also reveals that they don't give a damn about their reputation as we see the girls getting into all sorts of hijinks (and dance numbers).
In addition to seeing how the four leads go together, we also get a glimpse at the other students that make up the Rydell High ecosystem, including Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally. There's even a shot of the classic T-Birds jacket in the trailer as well. But they're not the ones we want here. It's time to think pink!
While a "Grease" prequel may induce eye-rolling in some viewers, the new show touts quite the pedigree behind the scenes. Writer, director, and executive producer Annabel Oakes graduated from shows like "Awkward," "Atypical," and "Minx" to bring unique takes on feminism to the high school setting. She shares the director's chair with Alethea Jones of "Dollface" for three episodes, including the pilot. And in terms of the musical numbers, the original songs come from Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Justin Tranter and are choreographed by Jamal Sims of "13 The Musical," and "RuPaul's Drag Race" fame. With a line-up like that, who wouldn't be ready to go back to school again?
"Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" debuts on Paramount+ on April 6, 2023.