Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Trailer: Things Are About To Get Wild At Rydell High

The teaser introduces the founding Pink Ladies and we get a sense of the world they're living in thanks to a voiceover from Assistant Principal McGee, played by Jackie Hoffman as she takes the reins from the late, great Eve Arden from the movies. "Ladies, you must be careful of who you associate with," the school official says. "A girl's reputation is all that she has." But the trailer also reveals that they don't give a damn about their reputation as we see the girls getting into all sorts of hijinks (and dance numbers).

In addition to seeing how the four leads go together, we also get a glimpse at the other students that make up the Rydell High ecosystem, including Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally. There's even a shot of the classic T-Birds jacket in the trailer as well. But they're not the ones we want here. It's time to think pink!

While a "Grease" prequel may induce eye-rolling in some viewers, the new show touts quite the pedigree behind the scenes. Writer, director, and executive producer Annabel Oakes graduated from shows like "Awkward," "Atypical," and "Minx" to bring unique takes on feminism to the high school setting. She shares the director's chair with Alethea Jones of "Dollface" for three episodes, including the pilot. And in terms of the musical numbers, the original songs come from Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Justin Tranter and are choreographed by Jamal Sims of "13 The Musical," and "RuPaul's Drag Race" fame. With a line-up like that, who wouldn't be ready to go back to school again?

"Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" debuts on Paramount+ on April 6, 2023.