Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Prequel Series Rounds Out Its Supporting Cast

I just know you were waiting for news on the cast of "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies." I mean, who wouldn't be? Everyone was wondering about how the Pink Ladies from the 1971 musical "Grease" and the 1978 film of the same name (and the 1982 sequel "Grease 2") came about. Oh, you weren't? Well, too damn bad, because we're about to find out in this prequel series from Paramount+.

Look, maybe it will be fantastic! Maybe I'll eat my words. Maybe this will redeem all the crap from the play and film, like asking if Sandy "put up a fight" or how these girls bully the hell out of Sandy, and how she has to conform to fit in. Maybe someone will explain the flying car. Probably not though.

There are new cast members to report, according to Deadline. The show is adding Charlotte Kavanagh ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), Josette Halpert ("The Other Kingdom"), Nicholas McDonough, Maximo Weber Salas, and Alexis Sides. The production is already happening in Vancouver.