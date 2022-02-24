Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Prequel Series Rounds Out Its Supporting Cast
I just know you were waiting for news on the cast of "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies." I mean, who wouldn't be? Everyone was wondering about how the Pink Ladies from the 1971 musical "Grease" and the 1978 film of the same name (and the 1982 sequel "Grease 2") came about. Oh, you weren't? Well, too damn bad, because we're about to find out in this prequel series from Paramount+.
Look, maybe it will be fantastic! Maybe I'll eat my words. Maybe this will redeem all the crap from the play and film, like asking if Sandy "put up a fight" or how these girls bully the hell out of Sandy, and how she has to conform to fit in. Maybe someone will explain the flying car. Probably not though.
There are new cast members to report, according to Deadline. The show is adding Charlotte Kavanagh ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), Josette Halpert ("The Other Kingdom"), Nicholas McDonough, Maximo Weber Salas, and Alexis Sides. The production is already happening in Vancouver.
Rockin' and rollin' and whatnot
Kavanagh will play Rosemary, Halpert will play Dot, McDonough will play Gil, Salas will play Shy Guy, and Sides will play Potato, which is the best name for a character, or maybe a puppy.
"Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally, and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee. Here is the official info for you:
The musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease"; in 1954 before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.
"Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" is written and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes. She will also serve as showrunner. Executive producing the series is Marty Bowen for Temple Hill, and Adam Fishback. Alethea Jones will direct the pilot and two other episodes and will also executive produce. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey will executive produce for Picturestart, with Grace Gilroy getting a production credit.
There will be original music written and executive produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Justin Tranter. He's known for working with Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and The Chicks. Musical numbers will be choreographed by Jamal Sims ("When the Beat drops," "13 The Musical," "RuPaul's Drag Race").
That part sounds great. Maybe I'll be surprised.