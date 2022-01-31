Unlikely Prequel Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Reveals Full Cast

Through all the years since the 1971 musical "Grease" and the 1978 film of the same name (and the 1982 sequel "Grease 2"), we've all been wondering the very same thing: Where the heck did the Pink Ladies come from? Wait, you haven't been wondering that? All these decades, you haven't found yourself in mental turmoil about how the lady gang who bullies and harasses the new girl in school came to be? Well, you're clearly not living your best life. All the cool kids are very curious about the group Frenchy is from. I mean, she had pink hair before it was cool.

I kid, I kid. No one — not one single person — has ever wondered that. Too damn bad, because you're about to find out. Today Paramount+ has announced that principal photography has begun in Vancouver on the upcoming prequel series "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies." We've also got the cast list for you. Now I want to be clear. I'm always happy for actors and crew to get work. Do all the shows! Be in all the movies! I'm just very confused by why this particular series was made. Were people asking for this? Did the very bad message about conforming in the film (which was fun, despite the bad movie advice) mean we needed a backstory?