Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Directly (And Finally) Parodies The Original Series

The world is full of William Shatner impressions, and assuming that Wesley's performance here is one of them, it's a pretty weird one. The actor — who, it should be noted, has generally risen to the occasion of taking over such a crucial role in "Strange New Worlds"– delivers his "The Last Frontier" lines in a decidedly pompous and over-the-top way, only sometimes calling to mind Shatner's Kirk. At one point, he says pointedly that he's known for his dic-ti-on, drawing the word out to three syllables. During an outtake, he preens in front of the camera, using it as a mirror to check his hair. Other times, Saint has an audible lisp, and his attempts at conveying authority veer into petulant whininess. In general, it seems like Wesley and the show's writers want to simultaneously remind us of Shatner's famous ego and go in a different, perhaps legally distinct direction; even Saint's costume, a gaudy, grey, ridged suit with olive accents, is a far cry from Captain Kirk's "Original Series" outfits.

To fully understand the absurdity of "A Space Adventure Hour," it's worth examining the episode's larger storyline. Despite the flashy framing device, the action here actually revolves around Christina Chong's La'An, who is tasked with trying out a newfangled piece of technology called a holodeck. Of course, there are no holodecks in "The Original Series" (they first appear in the sequel series "Star Trek: The Next Generation") and La'An's consumer focus trial goes so drastically wrong — nearly blowing up the Enterprise — that she recommends the tech be put away until it can be streamlined and made safe.

Before that, though, La'An restyles herself as Amelia Moon, a sort of Nancy Drew-Carmen Sandiego hybrid from an Earth-made book series she adores. In the holosuite, she investigates a murder involving the cast and crew of "The Last Frontier," who turn out to mostly be a dysfunctional group of alcoholics and Hollywood clingers-on. Among them are cocky leading man Saint, actress Adelaide Shaw (Bush), her boyfriend Anthony McBeau (Babs Olusanmokun), co-star Lee Woods (Navia), producer and ex-actress Sunny Lupino (Romijn), and Joanie Gloss, a high-powered Los Angeles agent played by series standout Celia Rose-Gooding. Ethan Peck's Spock, meanwhile, plays the Watson to La'An's Holmes.