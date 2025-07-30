Avengers: Doomsday Could Wipe Out Three Of Fantastic Four's Best Characters

The good thing about parting ways with Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and company in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is that we won't have to wait long until we're reunited with them. Next year, Marvel's First Family will be teaming up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and even a few X-Men, in "Avengers: Doomsday" for some reality-shaking comic book movie action. It's just a shame that they'll likely be leaving some key characters behind.

We don't want to call it too early, but we stumbled into the middle of a kidnapping in the mid-credits scene of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," with Victor von Doom seemingly on the cusp of snatching Franklin Richards from the Baxter Building before heading off into another reality. Naturally, Sue (Vanessa Kirby) and her superhero family will be on his trail, leaving Earth-828 behind.

Now, while it'll certainly be exciting to see the Fantastic Four chewing the fat with some of our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, what does that mean for their homeworld? Will they be able to return after Doom is vanquished? We certainly hope so, because if not, three characters in particular will be left by the wayside that we hope will be revisited in some capacity further down the line, beginning with the heroic herald of Galactus, who may or may not have shown signs of romance with one of the titular team's members.