The Marvel Character You Forgot Ebon Moss-Bachrach Played Before Fantastic Four's Thing

As the MCU continues to evolve, the chances of a star returning in multiple roles are increasing. Over the years, a few actors have appeared in different parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" has (re)gained another one in the form of Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

In the new film centered on Marvel's First Family, "The Bear" star is taking on the role of Ben Grimm, also known as the ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing. As the team's grumpy yet lovable muscle in the quartet, Moss-Bachrach is a perfect fit, especially after seeing his work on the culinary stress test of a show. However, it was in 2017 that he appeared in Netflix's gritty, blood-splattered series, "The Punisher," as David Lieberman, also known as Micro.

Appearing in the first season, Lieberman was a former NSA analyst who enlisted the help of Frank Castle (Moss-Bachrach's future co-star, Jon Bernthal) to pursue the men who also happened to be responsible for the murder of The Punisher's family. Since then, Frank has become a more prominent figure in the MCU, appearing in "Daredevil: Born Again" and confirmed to be working on a standalone Special Presentation. He will also join Tom Holland's Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," marking the first time this version of The Punisher will arrive on the big screen. As for Moss-Bachrach's character, Micro, he hasn't been seen since, and it's unlikely he will be again; however, that hasn't stopped the new and upcoming Thing from acknowledging a very special honor he's lucky enough to carry.