Where Was The Boys Filmed? Every Major Filming Location Explained

A lot is going on in the Prime Video superhero satire series "The Boys," so some fans might not have noticed that its alleged New York City setting isn't all that authentic. Though they thankfully don't try to sell us on the idea that the main city in "The Boys" is New York too hard and it's more of an assumed given based on the setting in the comic books, it's pretty clear that like many other shows and movies, the fictional NYC onscreen was definitely not filmed in New York. In this case, it wasn't even filmed in the United States!

While the southern U.S. city of Atlanta has somewhat regularly stood in for New York, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for "The Boys," the filmmaking team behind the series decided to head to the Great White North, primarily filming in and around the city of Toronto, in Ontario, Canada. It's kind of a bummer that Toronto so often has to stand in for New York and can't be its own city onscreen more often, but at least it provides the perfect backdrop to all of the mayhem thrown at us by "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke. Whether deep in the city, out in the suburbs, or even in the woods somewhere, the Canadian filming locations behind "The Boys" help cement the often bizarre series in a sense of reality.