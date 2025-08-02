Superman's Nicholas Hoult Made His Acting Debut In This Forgotten Julie Walters Comedy

Long before Nicholas Hoult gave viewers the best Lex Luthor performance of the 21st century, he was nailing his debut movie role in 1996's "Intimate Relations." The movie was about a 20-something British lodger in the 1950s who gets caught in a horrendous love triangle between a mother (played by Julie Walters) and her teenaged daughter. Although the movie is comedic, the love triangle still ends in bloodshed and tragedy, as they are wont to do.

Hoult plays the young Bobby, a kid who's just sort of on the sidelines, enjoying the mental health benefits that come with being unproblematic. Bobby only enjoys a few mere moments of screentime, but Hoult and his distinctive eyebrows make sure to take advantage of it, as you can see above.

Hoult hasn't spoken much about this movie, mainly because he was seven at the time and the role wasn't that substantial, but he did share one insight about it in a 2019 interview on The Graham Norton Show. "I remember the audition for that, because all I had to do was, they were like, 'sit under this table and pretend to eat cake,' and I was like, 'all right,'" Hoult revealed. "I was like, great, I can eat cake all day.'" Oh, if only every role was this easy.