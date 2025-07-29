The Fantastic Four: First Steps Completely Changed After One Franklin Richards Decision

This article contains mild spoilers for "Fantastic Four: First Steps."

The first scene in Matt Shakman's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" sees Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) learning that she is pregnant. She tells her husband Reed (Pedro Pascal), and he is elated — they had been trying for a while — but also struck with trepidation. Both Sue and Reed are superpowered individuals who absorbed an unhealthy dose of cosmic rays on a space voyage many years before, and Reed was worried that their altered DNA would affect the health of their child. All through the first half of "First Steps," Reed conducts multiple medical tests on the fetus. Also, because Sue can turn invisible, she and Reed are able to look in on the baby directly to visually monitor its development. Reed and Sue also panic as they build cribs and baby-proof their retro-futuristic home.

Sue is nine months pregnant when Earth is visited by an eerie metallic alien from beyond the stars. The Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) warns Earth that it has been marked for death; the entire planet is going to be physically consumed by the ever-hungry space deity Galactus (Ralph Ineson). Although on the cusp of labor, Sue treks into space with Reed, Johnny (Jonathan Quinn), and Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) to confront Galactus. The confrontation doesn't go well, and the Fantastic Four have to flee the angered space god in their spaceship, the Silver Surfer on their heels. They escape, Ben has to pilot the ship — slingshot-like — around a neutron star. This, naturally, is when Sue begins going into labor.

Their baby, Franklin, is born in zero gravity as the ship is fleeing angry aliens. It's a dramatic start to the baby's life.

That wasn't always the story for "First Steps," though. According to Shakman, who recently spoke with EW, there was a draft of the script where Franklin was born in the very first scene. He moved it because he felt the birth could be made more dramatic.