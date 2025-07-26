A 2025 Horror Movie Based On One Of The Scariest Games Ever Is Taking Over Netflix

On April 25, 2025, the movie adaptation of "Until Dawn" released in theaters. It received a mixed reception: with a 53% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a 67% audience rating, and a 5.7/10 rating on IMDb, the movie was generally considered a disappointment. It wasn't a disaster of course — with its relatively low budget of $15 million, its $53 million box office performance worldwide wasn't half bad. But it still wasn't the runaway hit the creators hoped for, and within a few weeks it felt like the world had already forgotten the film.

It turns out, however, that "Until Dawn" has found a second life on streaming. It's currently the #2 most-watched movie on Netflix this week, at least among American audiences. Viewers may not have been able to muster up the motivation to see "Until Dawn" in theaters, but they seem to be interested enough to click play from the comfort of their own homes.

Most notably, it seems like viewers are willing to forgive the movie for its biggest sin: despite being based on the popular horror video game "Until Dawn," the movie is very much it's own separate thing. It follows a different plot with different characters, to the point where it feels like sacrilege to some fans to have even named this movie after "Until Dawn" at all. This has frustrated a lot of the hardcore fans of the game, as those brutal YouTube comments underneath the movie's trailers demonstrate.

It feels like "Until Dawn" is trapped in a "10 Cloverfield Lane"-type situation: they're misleading viewers by taking the name of a previous work that feels too different, but they also might not have been given a chance at all if they'd sold themselves as an original property.