The Unexpected Way Family Guy Was Saved After Being Canceled By Fox

The Griffin family's first years on Fox were not easy. Fox premiered "Family Guy" in one of the most prime time slots possible: right after the Super Bowl. Although the series premiere received 22 million viewers, it was subject to controversy due to the series' mature content, which was as edgy as adult animated sitcoms can get on network television, especially when compared to "The Simpsons." The series' struggles during its first two seasons can be attributed to some rough time slots, in which it was pitted against heavy-hitters such as "Frasier," "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," "Survivor," and "Friends."

In 2000, Fox first cancelled "Family Guy" following its second season due to low ratings, but the series was thankfully saved for the first time on a last-minute reprieve, giving it a third season. However, in 2002, the series would be cancelled again, and it looked as though viewers saw the last of Peter Griffin's shenanigans and Stewie Griffin's evil schemes.

Although "Family Guy" failed to soar in the ratings on Fox during its first three seasons, it built a larger fanbase thanks to two major factors: Adult Swim and DVD sales. When reruns started to air on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim late-night television programming block in 2003, it became its most-viewed series, averaging around 1.9 million viewers according to USA Today. Not to mention, DVD sales were surprisingly strong, with the complete first season selling more than 2.2 million copies, making it the second best-selling DVD of a television series at the time, right behind the first season of Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show" (via The Christian Science Monitor). "Family Guy" became the first series brought back from cancellation due to strong ratings in reruns and DVD sales, and the series returned with its fourth season in 2005, three years after Fox cancelled it for the second and final time.