Before Fantastic Four, Marvel's Silver Surfer Actress Was In A Much Different Comic Book Movie

Actress Julia Garner made her feature film debut in 2011, playing the role of Sarah in the deprogramming drama "Martha Marcy May Marlene." She quickly landed many additional film roles for her talent and her intensity, appearing in both gentle indie dramas (like "Electrick Children") and studio schlock (like "The Last Exorcism II"). In 2014, Garner already appeared in her ninth feature film, "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For," a sequel to the 2005 film "Sin City." She was rolling high, and would only continue to become more famous.

"Sin City," as many remember, was a highly stylized, near-animated film noir directed by Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller. It was based on Miller's 1991 comic of the same name, itself designed to be a film noir on steroids. It took the images and themes and stories of old pulp crime stories, and ratcheted up the sex and violence to a dizzying degree. The film adaptation attempted to capture the stark black-and-white-and-no-gray aesthetic of Miller's comics, just with live-action actors inserted. Only a few shots or characters were in color. The cast included Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Benicio del Toro, Jessica Alba, Carla Gugino, Clive Owen, Elijah Wood, and many others. It was an anthology film, featuring six segments that only occasionally intersect. They are all set in Basin City (not Las Vegas), a cesspool of sex and crime. Quentin Tarantino directed a single scene, as Rodriguez wanted his friend to try out these new-fangled digital cameras. Tarantino reportedly hated them, and went back to working with film.

In 2014, weirdly long after the original, Rodriguez and Miller re-teamed to make "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For." The approach was the same, using mostly stark images lifted directly from Miller's comics, with live actors inserted. Garner played a character named Marcie in a two-part segment called "The Long Bad Night."