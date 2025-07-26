Fantastic Four: First Steps Delivers A Cheeky Marvel Easter Egg For Truly Dedicated Comic Fans

Throughout the wonderful world Matt Shakman creates in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," there are numerous nods to the well-established history of the first superhero team from Marvel Comics. The Earth they're fighting to protect is coincidentally in the same dimension (Earth-848) as the one that makes up Jack Kirby's birthday (August 28). There's also the inclusion of Giganto, the first monstrous villain the group faced in their debut issue back in 1961, who is seen fighting the Fantastic Four in the montage chronicling their many missions of saving the day. What might sit as a heartwarming homage to the history of the Fantastic Four, however, is that the film takes a brief moment to give some screen time to the minds behind these iconic heroes, who are hard at work creating the team's very own comic in this dimension.

In a typical blink-or-you-miss-it moment during the launch of the Excelsior rocket (aptly named after the word that's synonymous with Stan Lee), variants of the Fantastic Four creators are seen watching the ship take off from an office window. It's perhaps the closest thing to a cameo from Stan Lee we've had since "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, which marked the legendary comic book writer's final appearance before his passing. What makes this brief appearance even more enjoyable, however, is that the artwork scattered around the room doesn't look too dissimilar from the original "Fantastic Four" comic and the movie's tie-in issue, released earlier this month.