James Gunn Agrees With Zack Snyder's Most Controversial Superman Scene

Superheroes killing in the name of justice has been a controversial topic for decades now. In 1992, Tim Burton's weird experiment "Batman Returns" hit theaters and managed to upset audiences on several different levels. Parents (and McDonald's) were affronted by the general tone of Burton's nightmare Gotham, to the extent that the Warner Bros execs decided to change course dramatically with the next movie, dropping Burton as director in favor of Joel Schumacher, who then delivered 1995's more colorful, fan-friendly blockbuster "Batman Forever" (an overlooked Batman movie that's more groundbreaking than you realize). But some fans were dismayed by "Returns" for another reason — namely, that Michael Keaton's Batman was a stone-cold killer, dousing one criminal in jet fuel and blowing another sky high without flinching.

Fast-forward to the 2010s and the same debate was playing out among fans, only this time it also involved DC's other biggest hero: Superman. When Zack Snyder took the creative lead for DC and Warner Bros, he introduced us to a cinematic universe that was a lot darker than we'd seen before. But this wasn't the dark of Burton's magical expressionist horror fairytale. Snyder's vision was a bleak, almost cynical take on the source material that was best characterized by an infamous moment in which the director lashed out in response to fan questions about Batman's willingness to kill in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." "Wake the f*** up," began the screed. "Once you've lost your virginity to this f***ing movie and then you come and say to me something about like, 'My superhero wouldn't do that.' I'm like, 'Are you serious?' I'm like down the f***ing road on that."

Perhaps even more controversial that the Dark Knight offing his victims in Snyder's movies was Henry Cavill's Superman doing the same in a notorious scene from 2013's "Man of Steel," in which he snaps the neck of Michael Shannon's General Zod in order to save a group of Metropolis citizens from the villain's heat vision. Naturally, this didn't go down well with certain fans of the character, who had previously been known as the ultimate boy scout. The controversy hovered over the DC Extended Universe, otherwise known as the Snyderverse, throughout its existence and remains a topic of contentious debate among fans today.

Now, James Gunn has introduced us all to a new, brighter, more light-hearted version of Superman. As such, you might expect him to be one of those who took exception to Snyder's murderous Supes, but it seems Gunn might be with the Snyder bros on this one.