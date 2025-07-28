The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Adam West's Batman Series

Adam West's classic 1960s series wasn't the first live-action "Batman" adaptation (that one is much stranger, believe me), but it is the one most people think of when remembering the old days of the character on the screen. In the decades since, shows like "Batman: The Animated Series" and the many critically acclaimed Batman films have built the Caped Crusader into arguably the most popular superhero in the U.S., if not worldwide. But when it comes to camp and silly charm, nothing beats the '60s series.

Sadly, most of the folks who made that show what it was are no longer with us, including Adam West himself, who passed away in 2017. Other prominent co-stars like Burgess Meredith (The Penguin), Cesar Romero (The Joker), Alan Napier (Alfred), Neil Hamilton (Commissioner Gordon), and Yvonne Craig (Batgirl) have also all passed on.

Only three major stars from the series are still with us today, carrying on the legacy of a comic book show that helped pave the way for the modern era of Batman on the screen. Let's catch up with them.