Hulk Hogan's Worst-Rated Movie On IMDb Was A Forgotten Attempt At A Greek Epic

Pro-wrestler and 1980s bastion of masculinity Terry "Hulk" Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025. He was 71. He was best-known early in his career for his sweaty antics in the WWF (later WWE) ring, and later became better known for some of his controversial actions and opinions outside of it. Also controversial was his filmography. Hogan, like many pro-wrestlers, attempted multiple times to become a movie star, although it was with only dubious success. He effectively played versions of himself in the bonkers sports dramas "Rocky III" (1982) and "No Holds Barred" (1989), but more frequently appeared in whimsical, kid-friendly movies like "Suburban Commando" (1991), "Mr. Nanny" (1993), and "Santa With Muscles" (1996).

Few of these films were hits — indeed, most of Hogan's kids movies were widely derided bombs — but that didn't stop the Hulkster from trying. As recently as 2009, Hogan made another kids movie — his final live-action film appearance — in the form of an all-but-forgotten obscurity called "Little Hercules." "Little Hercules" is a PG-rated, kid-friendly peplum film (!) wherein Hogan played Zeus. The title role was played by Richard Sandrak, a 12-year-old Ukraine-born bodybuilder who rose to fame as a child, billed in performances as "the world's strongest boy." He could bench-press 210 pounds when he was only eight.

"Little Hercules" was Sandrak's big break into movies, helped along by his trainer and publicist Frank Giardina. In addition to Hogan, "Little Hercules" starred several members of Hogan's family, including children Brooke and Nick, and his wife Linda Claridge. It also starred celebrities like Robin Givens, Judd Nelson, and David Naughton. Surprisingly, Elliott Gould appears in "Little Hercules" as Socrates.

The film is too obscure to even warrant an entry on Wikipedia, and was supposedly released in 3-D, although I can find no information as to the theaters where it played. It appears to have racked up $513,722 in box office receipts, so it was available somewhere.